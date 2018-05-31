Tiny Home Builders Say Oregon Rule Keeping Industry Small

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Manufacturers of the trendy micro-dwellings known as “tiny homes” are pushing state authorities to act after a rule change cut off the main avenue for titling the nonconventional structures – and for getting financing for customers lining up to buy the units.

Officials said this week the effect was accidental, and that the Department of Consumer and Business Services and the Department of Motor Vehicles are working on a fix to be released soon.

But regulatory uncertainty remains, and a state investigation has also raised questions about the safety of units classed as travel trailers – essentially temporary habitations – being advertised and sold as permanent dwellings.