Tinoco-Camarena Given Life Without Parole

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A jury has determined that a teenager found guilty of killing a woman at a suburban Portland apartment complex in August 2014 should spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury took about 45 minutes to make the decision Thursday in the case of 20-year-old Jaime Tinoco-Camarena.

On Tuesday, the same jury found Tinoco-Camarena guilty of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Tinoco-Camarena was 17 when he fatally stabbed Nicole Laube once with a kitchen knife while she was hanging lease renewal filers outside at the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments, where she worked.

A month later, Tinoco-Camarena raped a woman near a Eugene stadium after a football game trip approved by the Washington County Juvenile Department. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in that case.

Court documents show he confessed to stabbing Laube.