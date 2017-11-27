Time To See The Light(s).
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 4:59 AM

Thank you Oregon Live for getting us into the Christmas spirit with a list of top places to see the lights of the season.  I have been to almost all of these but I still have a few to check off the list.  I’m a big fan of Zoolights and the Winter Wonderland at PIR.  How about you?  Do you have a favorite?

http://www.oregonlive.com/entertainment/index.ssf/2017/11/the_10_best_holiday_light_disp.html#incart_m-rpt-2

If nothing else, this is a great way to slow down and take in the beauty of the season.  A way to truly “see the light.”

Enjoy!

Rebecca

 

 

