Nothing marks the time more than watching a child grow up. I bring this up because today is my son’s 14th birthday. But I still see a little baby when I look at him.

I wonder if that’s how it is for all moms. Do you still see your little baby when your child turns 40? 50? I guess I’ll find out someday and when that happens, I will marvel at how fast the time has passed. Here’s to enjoying the moment. Happy Birthday Nate!

Anybody want to post a pic of their “baby” on this day. I’d love to see it!