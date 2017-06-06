Time To Ball Play In Portland!

Portland, Oregon – Batter up! Let’s play ball! The Portland Pickles baseball team home opener is tonight, June 6th at Walker Field in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

After a fun first year, the Portland Pickles open up their second season with brand new team owners. The Pickles made the announcement a couple months ago, and fans noticed. Co-owner Aaron Miller tells KXL after the announcement that he and Seattle Seahawks player Jon Ryan were the team’s new owners, Miller says Pickles tickets started selling much faster than they expected.

The Portland Pickles team is made up of young college players, working hard to make the big leap to the big leagues. They are wood-bat only in the Great West League, which is made up of six teams from the West Coast.

Go Pickles!