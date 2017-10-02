Time for a 24 Hour Moment of Silence?

PORTLAND, Ore. – I woke up this morning to yet another story of unimaginable tragedy. Yet another ‘worst ever’ story, which 2017 has already been far too full of. I listened to witnesses tell their stories of horror, shock, terror, and bloodshed. Grieving families began to wrestle with the unthinkable; losing a loved one to an act of evil that is beyond our ability to comprehend.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, and during ensuing anniversaries, we will debate gun laws, care for the mentally ill, and a culture of violence that seems increasingly to devalue human life. My Twitter and Facebook feeds are already boiling over with those arguments and rebuttals. But, rather than just a moment of silence, I personally would like to see 24 hours of reflection after events like these. After these bright lives have been so tragically snatched from us, my hope is that we would simply gather around those we love and treasure them. Pray for the victims, and those they’ve left behind. Pray for the survivors, and the first responders who witnessed such carnage. Pray for our nation where the term ‘mass shooting’ has become an almost weekly occurrence. Then, after we have taken time to ponder, we can begin to have these debates.

And they are worthy debates, to be sure. I certainly won’t be wading into them here (though you’re welcome to in the comments if you like), but you can be sure there will be conversations around the office. You can also be sure that those conversations will not involve shouting, name-calling, or unfriending online.