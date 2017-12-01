Timberline And Meadows Set To Open Saturday!

Mt Hood, Oregon – Timberline and Mount Hood Meadows both plan to open Saturday. The resorts couldn’t open last weekend as planned. Businesses on the mountain rely on traffic from skiers and snowboarders. Both resorts say– once they open they’ll stay open seven days a week. Sales on the mountain last season were the best in the last seven years.

For Mt. Hood Meadows… this year will be their 50th Anniversary Season.

Limited operations with lifts scheduled 9 AM – 4 PM daily

New Buttercup chair lift (pictured above when previewed two weeks ago) will be formally dedicated Saturday morning

(Mt. Hood, OR For Immediate Release) — Mt. Hood Meadows plans to begin its 50th anniversary season this Saturday, offering daily operations with lifts scheduled from 9 AM – 4 PM. Meadows has received more than 10 inches of new snow since Tuesday, with more snow forecast into the weekend. The resort currently reports a 22 inch snow depth at the 5400 foot base level, with 31 inches at the top of Mt. Hood Express.

Lifts scheduled to operate are Mt. Hood Express and Shooting Star Express, along with the new Buttercup beginner lift, Easy Rider and the Ballroom Carpet. These are the same lifts offered during the preview weekend two weeks ago, although the snow depth then was almost a foot deeper. Resort officials warn that early season conditions apply and those riding need to be aware of unmarked obstacles. Terrain served and lift operations are dependent upon snow conditions.

The adult lift ticket price is discounted to $64, but can be purchased online in advance for $59. Lift ticket prices will be $64 for adults, $34 for juniors age 7 – 14 and $10 for ages 6 and under. Seniors age 66 – 74 are $54, and age 75 and older are free.

Resort operations include adult and children’s lessons, daycare, ski and snowboard equipment rentals. Meadows will operate its Higher Grounds coffee, Schuss quick serve, Fresh Tracks and Alpenstube restaurants. Passholder services will be open by 8 AM for those needing to purchase or fulfill their passes.

A special dedication ceremony for the Buttercup chair lift will be presented at 8:45 AM Saturday morning. The new lift features an innovative carpet conveyer that makes it easier to load the lift and reduces misloads. The technology was previewed two weeks ago but the lift will be formally dedicated Saturday.

For lift operational details and conditions visit the resort website SkiHood.com.