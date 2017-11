Tigard, Or. – A Tigard Police Traffic Safety Officer en-route to an emergency call was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. today. The crash is in the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway just south of Greenburg Rd. in Tigard. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is reported stable. The driver of the vehicle which struck the officer remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with police investigators.