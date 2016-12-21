Thursday: Busiest U.S. Mail Delivery Day On Record

PORTLAND, Ore. — You might want to cut your mail carrier a little bit of slack Thursday. It is their busiest day of the year, and in fact in history. Peter Hass tells KXL, they deliver about 750 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. And, the busiest mailing day of the year is Monday, so Thursday ends up being their busiest days on the roads.

He says they plan for it all year, and have been delivering holiday packages for some 240 years, so it’s nothing new.

Over 611 million cards, letters and packages are going the ground Thursday. That’s a new record, thanks in large part to the online shopping boom.