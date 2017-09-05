Three Year Old Trapped Hiker Says She Was Brave

Portland, Or. – The youngest hiker to be trapped over night by the Eagle Creek fire in the Columbia Gorge over the weekend says ” I was brave.” Lumi Berman, her parents Maria and Jeremy went hiking with their friend Allison Monti and some visitors from London. Allison says she chose Punchbowl Falls because she thought it wouldn’t be too difficult and had intended on just a two mile hike. She says “I had done a good amount of research…..and it just seemed like a fun, easy day trip.”

They wound up spending the night in the woods and then taking a 14 mile detour to safety. Maria Berman says “we were just calling it an outdoor adventure or camping trip. She was interested by the smoke, but I think she was more kind of curious and thought it was another outdoorsy thing we were doing.”

They say they are grateful to the volunteers and say the other hikers did everything they could to make Lumi feel safe and comfortable.

from L to R

Lumi Berman, Allison Monti, Maria Berman, Jeremy Berman