Three Men Survive A Landslide That Swallows Their Car

Portland, Or. – Three men heading to work and school today were stopped in their tracks by a big landslide on West Burnside and Skyline. Jason Bowman’s Pontiac Vibe is buried up to its windows in dirt. He says “all of a sudden a tree starts coming down in front of us”. He says his car was hit by the side and they started getting pushed into a ditch.

The landslide is 15 feet deep. Portland Bureau Of Transportation is contacting PGE to see if any power lines are affected.

Bowman and passenger Tyler Bates were on their way to work at First Choice Medical in Gresham. They were first dropping off Bowman’s husband, Scott Luther for his classes at the Art Institute. Luther says he called the school and let them know he wouldn’t be in today.