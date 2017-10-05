Three Girls Arrested For Strong Arm Carjackings

Portland, Or. – Three teenage girls have been arrested in connection with almost a half dozen carjackings in the last month. An East Precinct officer tried to stop a stolen Honda CRV Tuesday night. But the driver took off and wound up crashing near the on-ramp of northbound I-205 and westbound I-84. The driver and her two passengers were not hurt.

Detectives from the Robbery Detail were called in. They learned the three were allegedly involved in a string of carjackings and at least one robbery of a cell phone since mid September. The girls were taken to the Juvenile Detention Home on charges that include second degree robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Detectives say the investigation is continuing and there could be more charges and more arrests.