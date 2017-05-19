Three Ejected From Ferris Wheel Owned By Portland Company

Photo courtesy of KING TV

Portland, Or. – Two women and a child were ejected from their seat on a ferris wheel Thursday at the Rhododendron Festival in Port Townsend, Washington. The woman in her 40’s and her 7 year old son were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. A 59 year old woman was airlifted to a Seattle hospital to be treated for a head injury and broken bones. She’s in critical condition.

The ride is owned by Funtastic Shows in Portland. Company President Ron Burback tells KIRO TV in Seattle ” this is a terrible, terrible thing.” He tells the TV station the company has been in business since the 1950’s and this is the first time this kind of accident has happened.

The company also provides carnival rides for the Portland Rose Festival’s Waterfront Village. The Village is due to open June 3rd. Rich Jarvis with the Rose Festival says they ” have not had any incidents since Funtastic became our partner in 2005. They have an excellent track record in safety. They host safety seminars in the industry and self-inspect their rides daily while here.” He also says the ride involved in the accident at Port Townsend is not one in their inventory for Waterfront Village.