Three Dead In Two Crashes Overnight In Portland

Portland, Oregon – A two-car crash on I-84 eastbound late Thursday night has killed two people and sent a third to the hospital. It happened just after 11:30pm on I-84 East, just east of 82nd avenue. Two cars were involved. The driver and passenger in one car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car suffered serious injuries but should survive. Portland Police say the Clackamas County Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, but it’s unclear why at this point. You can read more from police below.

The second deadly crash overnight involves a motorcycle rider and a car on Northeast Marine Drive near 6th. That stretch of Northeast Marine Drive was closed for several hours, but has reopened. Police found a man and a motorcycle on the roadway just after 11pm last night. The rider was given first aid and taken to the hospital, but he died. It’s not clear if the driver of the car was injured. We recently talked with transportation officials about why Marine Drive is so dangerous. PBOT says more times than not, it’s the excessive speed factor. The intersection of Marine Drive and 33rd is one of the most deadly and concerning places.

Read more from Portland Police on the I-84 crash here:

On Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 11:42p.m., East Precinct officers began an investigation involving a two vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound Interstate 84 east of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Responding officers and emergency medical personnel located two vehicles involved in this crash. Emergency medical personnel determined the driver and only occupant of one vehicle was deceased. The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle involved in this crash sustained what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team (CRAFT) has been requested to respond and lead this fatal traffic crash investigation.

During this traffic crash investigation, eastbound Interstate 84 will be closed at Northeast 82nd Avenue. The closure is expected to remain in effect for the following six to eight hours.

This investigation is ongoing. No additional information is expected to be provided regarding this crash until later in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390

Read more from Portland Police on the Marine Drive crash here:

On Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 11:12 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast 6th Drive.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they located an adult male motorcycle operator and motorcycle on the roadway. Emergency medical responders provided medical aid and transported the injured motorcycle operator by ambulance to an area hospital. After the motorcycle operator arrived at an area hospital, medical personnel determined he was deceased.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to lead this fatal traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this investigation.

During this crash investigation, Northeast Marine Drive will be closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast 33rd Avenue. The closure is expected to remain in effect for the next one to two hours.

This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390