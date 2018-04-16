Three Californias?

It would appear the effort to split California into multiple different states has hit a major milestone.

The people behind what’s called “CAL3” say they have more than enough signatures to put their measure in front of California voters this November. They’ll be submitting roughly 600,000 petition signatures for verification this week. That’s more than double the required number of signatures.

“CAL3” is an initiative aimed at splitting the state of California into three independent and autonomous new states of their own.

The primary backer of the initiative is billionaire venture capitalist and technology investor Tim Draper.

In a recent interview with FOX News host Tucker Carlson, Draper referred to what’s called “blockchain” technology in reference to why he is pushing “CAL3”.

It’s a little hard to pick up in the interview, but listen close for Draper to mention blockchain here:

I’ve done a little research into blockchain, but I’ve barely been able to wrap my head around it. It has to do with conducting transactions. Like — Venmo, but for companies, governments, and involving much more than money.

Here’s a Tweet from Draper which might help offer some answers for you, kind reader:

Big opportunity to learn about the Blockchain and bitcoin/crypto. https://t.co/v0JXjX2SIy — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) April 4, 2018

At any rate, Draper seems to think blockchain technology is going to change the way government does business. He feels that splitting California in three will position the west coast region to better capitalize on this seed change in transaction technology. “Give California a fresh start”, says Draper.

He got his Bitcoin investments right. Draper bought 30.000 Bitcoin a few years ago when the digital currency was still very cheap to acquire. Now his investment is worth more than $230M.

Back to the chances of California actually splitting into three separate states……

Slim-to-none since Congress would need to ratify any such change. Congress can’t seem to agree on much these days.

It WILL be interesting to see how voters feel about it, though.