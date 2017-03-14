Five Explosive Devices Found In Hillsboro Park

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KGW) — Five explosive devices found inside a park located across the street from Raymond Arthur Brown Middle School in Hillsboro are not a threat to the public, police told the Hillsboro Tribune.

The bomb squad was called to Reedville Creek Park, located at 7500 Southeast Francis Street, on Tuesday morning, according to Hillsboro Police.

Geoff Pursinger of the Hillsboro Tribune reports the Hillsboro Police Department said five bottles with explosive material inside were found at the park. One of the devices exploded when the bottles were discovered by maintenance crews Tuesday morning.

The bomb squad detonated one of the other bottles. Police checked surrounding parks and found nothing else suspicious. The bottles were likely left by kids and are of no threat to the public, police told Pursinger.