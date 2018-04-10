Three Bald Eagles Killed Near Tangent
By Brandon Ison
Apr 10, 2018 @ 4:14 PM
Image: Oregon State Police media release

Tangent, Oregon- On March 16, 2018 an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Trooper responded to a complaint of three deceased bald eagles in the area of Tangent, Oregon just south of Albany.

A trooper responded and identified gunshot wounds on each eagle. The eagles were taken to a Veterinarian at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for examination.

No suspects have been identified in the case. The eagles were most likely killed shortly before March 16, 2018.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Jim Andrews through the TIP Hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP E-Mail TIP@state.or.us. TIPS can remain anonymous.

