Tualatin, Oregon – Breaking news this morning crews are fighting a big three alarm commercial fire in Tualatin. It broke out just after 3:30am on Tualatin Road.

3 Alarm fire Beaumont Business Park in Tualatin pic.twitter.com/qRTEzIK7l0 — Rosemary Reynolds (@RosemaryKXL) May 9, 2018

We’ve heard that the fire is burning on two floors of a building near 9510 SW Tualatin Rd.

Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds is at the scene with live updates throughout the morning

At 3:44 a.m. today, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters were dispatched to a possible fire located off Southwest Tualatin Road. Upon arrival, a battalion chief reported fire coming from the first and second floors of a large commercial building and immediately upgraded it to a first alarm.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and made sure there were no occupants inside. Due to the growing size of the fire, it was soon upgraded to a second alarm to bring in additional resources.

The fire presented a challenge to firefighting efforts due to it being approximately 100 years old and having undergone multiple remodels. Due to these factors, there were many void spaces inside of the structure, and the fire was difficult to reach.

First arriving Battalion Chief Mark Cross explained, “This is essentially a building inside of a building. “

An initial report indicated that there might be a residence inside of the building. It was later determined that this was on office building, and that there were no residents or occupants.

Due to firefighting operations, the nearby business complex was closed for a few hours this morning. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The building and its contents sustained extensive damage. Fire investigators are on scene working to narrow down the origin of the fire and possible cause.

TVF&R crews were assisted by Lake Oswego Fire with firefighting efforts and Tualatin Police Department with traffic control.

Images and video courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds