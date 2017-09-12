Thousand Dollar I-Phone

AP Photo

Portland Ore – Apple introduced a radically redesigned iPhone X with a slew of impressive new features and, as expected, a $1,000 price tag. Also introduced was the new iPhone 8, which features a design similar to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus but adds iPhone X features like wireless charging and an improved camera at a more affordable price tag. The iPhone X will start at $999 for a 64 GB model and will be available November 3. The 256 GB model is $1,149. It also features what they’re calling Super Retina Display and is “all screen.” iPhone X will also feature Face ID, which allows you to unlock your phone just by looking at it.