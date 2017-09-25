By Jackson Sager

The left seems overwhelmingly obsessed with finding a “gotcha” moment about President Donald Trump.

And this weekend they thought they finally had it. Politico reported on Sunday that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a White House adviser had used a private email while conducting official government business. The mainstream media came out in force saying that this equated Kushner to what Hillary had done with her email server. That sounds to me like they admit that Hillary did something wrong, but I digress.

Now was what Kushner did clearly a mistake? You bet. Does it mean that he’s as bad as Hillary Clinton? Not even close. And I’ll tell you why.

Jared Kushner used a private email, an email that the federal government could easily access, review, and pull information from. Hillary Clinton used a private email server that she could control and delete emails from. That means that any of the information on those emails would be incredibly hard, if not impossible to access.

If that isn’t enough for you, there is no evidence that Kushner sent any top secret info. Hillary did.

Game. Set. Match.

What Kushner did is definitely dumb if true, but I highly doubt it’s criminal in the same way what Hillary did was.

The post Those Darn Emails appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.