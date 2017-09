In Brief: One big hit out this week is the very popular Wonder Woman and the not-as-well-seen but one of my favorites of the year The Big Sick.



Click here for my on-air review

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.