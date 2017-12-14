This Week on DVD

Out on DVD this week one is golden, another takes you home again and the third takes you onto a difficult place in history.



Click here to hear my audio review of these films

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is as much fun as 2014’s original. One complaint. It took three years to get it here. That’s too long to wait for a premise that is this much fun.

Enough preaching. Praise is in order for writer/director Matthew Vaughn and his co-writer Jane Goldman. Like they did with the original, they bring the graphic novel concept to life with lots of laughs via really funny, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, some ingenious gadgets, a clever cameo from singer Elton John and others, a nice twist on a U.S. president’s war on drugs and pitch perfect villainy from Julianne Moore.

Moore — who does her first-ever villain — has a blast as Poppy. Doing her as a prim and proper lady hidden away in a jungle, Poppy has crafted an old-time soda fountain as a headquarters. Talking in a calm, sing-song voice with a motherly smile on her face, Poppy will crack you up as a sociopath with a deadly plan to take over the world’s illegal drug trade.

It’s up to the Kingsman organization to stop her.

The film brings back Taron Egerton as Eggsy. Along with Mark Strong’s Merlin, he ends up leading the charge when Poppy decimates the organization. Their quest to defeat Poppy leads them to Statesman, a whiskey distillery and secret service agency in the U.S. There they find Colin Firth’s Harry Hart who everyone thought was dead.

Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum and Halle Berry join the cast and will no doubt be seen in what we hope will be a sequel that gets here faster than this one. This franchise is terrific and goes the direction the James Bond 007 franchise should have headed. Humor sells this genre. Playing it straight — as the Bond films and its cousin Mission: Impossible do — rarely works.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle? It’s a golden choice for your weekend movie going choice.

Home Again

In some ways Home Again is a predictable, boring rom-com. In others, it’s kind of sweet and even somewhat original. Like many of the genre, it comes down to how you get from the “we’ve seen all this before” A to unsurprising Z. Home Again does really well until it get halfway through the alphabet and gets stuck.

The winner between the two? The sweet, somewhat original. It is — however — a close call.

Reese Witherspoon is separated from her husband. She’s the just turned 40 daughter of a famous Hollywood writer and director and an actress mother. In a weak moment she falls madly into bed with a 27-year old budding filmmaker who’s trying to get a movie made with his two brothers.

One thing leads to another and the three guys wind up living in her guest house. They quickly grow into a family and her children love the guys. It’s fun stuff. Then the almost ex shows up and the movie sputters and stalls.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer writes and directs. She’s the daughter of rom-com queen Nancy Meyers and like her mom, has talent but doesn’t know what to do with it. Since this is her first effort, it’s forgivable.

Detroit

Detroit is a telling of the murders of three young black men at the hands of police during the city’s 1967 riots. It stars Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi’s John Boyega, Will Poulter (The Revenant), Algee Smith, Anthony Mackie and has a short, sweet cameo from John Krasinski. Hannah Murray from Game of Thrones and Kaitlyn Dever of The Last Man Standing play the two white girls who get stuck at the motel because of the riots.

All are very good but the most surprising acting comes from Poulter. At first his baby-faced patrolman isn’t that believable but as the movie progresses his character’s psychopathic tendencies emerge. He’s perfectly cast and riveting and this is award-worthy work.

The real star is director Kathryn Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker). A sense of being in the 1960s is critical. To set that up Bigelow mixes live action sequences with actual footage of the riots. It’s the the perfect mood setter.

From the time the cops show up at the motel where the people are killed until the violence ends, this film is nail-chewing stuff. However, at 2:23 there’s too much of it and the confrontation between the cops and the young people starts to wear on you after awhile. It’s almost like someone telling a joke when no one laughs. The urge then is to toss an elbow or two at the recipient and then ask if they get it.

Ms. Bigelow, we get it.

Criticism aside, as she did with her other films, Bigelow does a great job of recreating an historical mood. In this case it is a night in 1967 and the insanity of the police abuse during a riot. There are times you want to jump out of your chair and scream at the police to stop. To say the least, the film is intense to the nth degree and is sometimes difficult to watch.

But watch it you should.

Kingsman: Golden Circle is rated R for mature themes and violence.

It gets a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

Home Again is rated PG-13 for mature themes.

It gets a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Detroit is rated R for extreme violence and language.

It rates a 4 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.