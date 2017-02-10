Third Officer Involved Shooting In 24 Hours

Vancouver, Wash. – Vancouver police shot and killed a car theft suspect in a second floor apartment unit this morning, Five people were inside; four of them were kids. The driver of the stolen car crashed it into a bus at at Vancouver Pointe Senior Center. He then took off on foot and ran into the Springfield Meadows apartment complex next door. Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police says he ran into a second floor unit where he found a man and four children inside. She says “there’s no belief he knew them or they knew him at all.”

One neighbor told FM News 101 ” he held someone captive or whatever and then police busted in and got him.” Vancouver Police only say the man and four children were not hurt. Another neighbor who lives in the complex and has four children said, “oh boy; yeah. It could have been me.”

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the Portland area in 24 hours.

On Thursday morning Portland police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Northeast Portland. The suspect was shot several hours after the robbery, when police spotted him in a neighborhood. A gun was found near the man but more clear details of the shooting have not been released.

On Thursday evening, Portland police responded to a report of a suicidal man. While crisis counselors were talking to the man, he came out of a car with a gun and was shot after an unspecified exchange. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.