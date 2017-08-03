Third Drowning In Metro Area During Extreme Heatwave

Sauvie Island, Oregon – UPDATE: We’ve learned the name of the man who drowned yesterday afternoon near Sauvie Island. Oregon State Police say 18-year-old Jonathan Walker was on a boat with a group at Walton Beach… when they decided to jump in the water and cool down… just off shore. That’s when Walker started to struggle swimming. His friend and a good Samaritan tried to help. The dive team found his body just after 9 o clock last night.

Tragedy on the Columbia River on a Hot-Summer night, as authorities are dealing with their third drowning this week. Police say a boat with six teenagers stopped about 30-feet from shore at “Walton Beach” on Sauvie Island last night. Several jumped in for a short swim, but one of them struggled.

Crews spent several hours searching for the 18-year-old, but it was the dive team that eventually recovered his body just after 9pm Wednesday night. They say he was not wearing a life-jacket. Detectives are investigating to see what role if any alcohol played in the drowning.

This makes the third drowning in the metro area this week.

Rescue divers have recovered the body of a 20 year old man, who drowned in Blue Lake. Officials say the man and woman jumped off a rented paddle boat that was taking on water. A bystander was able to help the woman to shore, but the man went under, and did not resurface. Divers recovered the man’s body that night.

A man swimming at Hagg Lake went under the water, and never came back up. According to Washington County Sheriff’s. They say a woman came into their station that evening saying she was swimming with the man when he went under. Searchers found his body the next morning.

