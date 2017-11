It’s a tough job, but someone had to do it.

Two Oregonian reporters—-Samantha Bakall & Molly Harbarger—-sampled 45 boxes of wine to determine which was best. Seems they had a good time along the way too. It’s worth a watch but here’s the bottom line.

BEST WHITE WINE: Provisions Pinot Gris. It’s about $15 a box.

BEST RED: The Naked Grape—a California Cab. It’s about $14 a box.

The takeaway from these tasters: Red in the box is pretty good. White in the box is not so good.

Cheers!