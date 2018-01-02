Thinking About Losing Weight? Try THIS!

One of the most healthy, simple ways to lose extra pounds gained over the holiday is to allow your body to fast for up to twelve hours. It’s really good for diabetics, for people with high blood pressure, and for those who can’t prepare special meals. The theory goes like this–allow your body up to twelve hours to recover from digestion, and the cellular process will repair damage at a faster rate. Oprah may like Weight Watchers food, but she uses this technique. Here’s a recent Wall Street Journal story on the research behind timing and health. Happy New Year!

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-to-be-healthier-happier-and-more-productive-its-all-in-the-timing-1514560647