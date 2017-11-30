What Do You Think About New PDX Bike Parks?

Portland, Oregon – Do you like to ride your bike around Forest Park or Mt. Tabor? The city is planning on building new cycling areas and you’ve invited to the open house meeting tonight in North Portland.

Tom Armstrong with the City’s Planning and Sustainability Bureau says they’ve been working to find city properties that could be renovated into new bicycle parks, like the new Gateway Green park that recently opened near the I-205 and I-84 interchange. It’s all about giving you more opportunities for off-road riding.

They’re holding four upcoming public meetings to talk about the plan, and to find out what you think about it.

If you cant make it to tonight’s meeting 5pm at Charles Jordan Community Center, you can email in your comments.

Submit your comments by Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Email: offroadcycling@portlandoregon.gov

Mail: 1900 SW 4th Avenue, Suite 7100, Portland, OR 97201, Attn: Off-Road Cycling Master Plan

Learn more about the proposals, talk to staff and submit comments at one of the community events:

Thursday, November 30, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Charles Jordan Community Center

9009 N Foss Avenue

TriMet Bus Route #4

Monday, December 4, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Community Center

6820 SW 45th Avenue

TriMet Bus Route #1

Thursday, December 7, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

East Portland Community Center

740 SE 106th Avenue

TriMet Bus Routes #15, 20

Wednesday, December 13, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Matt Dishman Community Center

77 NE Knott Street

TriMet Bus Routes #4, 6, 24, 44

Click Here To Read More About The Plan

Click Here For The Interactive Map

Click Here to Find Out More About The Gateway Green Park near I-205 and I-84

More from the city:

Background:

The project team combined community?input from thousands of Portlanders with feedback from City property managers and the Project Advisory Committee?to develop the Discussion Draft of the Off-road Cycling Master Plan. The Discussion Draft also draws on best practices, additional planning and visits to more complicated properties by environmental and off-road cycling specialists.

The Discussion Draft aims to support equity by bringing off-road cycling trails and bike parks to neighborhoods that have traditionally not had access to these types of places. The goal is to create more places to ride that are easy to get to from all neighborhoods by bike or transit.

The Discussion Draft also includes recommendations to ensure people of all ages, skill levels, and incomes can take part in off-road cycling. The recommendations also incorporate best practices on how to design facilities to create safe and sustainable trails. The result is a?map?of recommended sites for new trails and bicycle parks as well as many recommendations for how to create a safe, sustainable and successful system.

For more information, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/offroadcycling

About the City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) develops creative and practical solutions to enhance Portland’s livability, preserve distinctive places and plan for a resilient future. BPS collaborates with community partners to provide comprehensive land use, neighborhood, district, economic, historic and environmental planning, and urban design; research, policy and technical services to advance green building, energy efficiency and the use of solar and renewable energy, waste prevention, composting and recycling, and a sustainable food system; and, policy and actions to address climate change.