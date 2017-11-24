All Things Black Friday: Shopping, Safety, & Drones!

Portland, Oregon – 164- million Americans are expected to shop this holiday weekend, and 20-percent of them were out last night. Thousands of people were out last night shopping for early Black Friday deals. Newspartner KGW reports Kohls in Beaverton was packed Thanksgiving night, and outside the Best Buy at Cascade Station there was a line of shoppers wrapped around the building. When the doors opened at 5pm, the big ticket item was flat screen tvs. The Toys R Us at Washington Square was packed with pre-Black Friday shoppers, Manager Benny Whitmeyer tells KGW they opened their doors last night at 5pm and they’ll stay open for 30-hours straight, but he says it’s not a nightmare for employees. Everyone there gets to spend time with family on Thanksgiving, and they have a nice meal for employees at work.

Of course this morning is when the real Black Friday shopping kicks into action, as you’re out and about getting those good deals, keep your eyes out for KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds. She’s making her way around from Sock Sales at Fred Meyer’s to Washington Square.

It’s Black Friday, so ready, set, shop…. but stay safe, too! Portland Police are rolling out some special patrols to stop shopping season crime in its tracks. This plan from Portland’s mayor and police will take aim at some hot spots for shoppers that can also attract drug use, camping and other illegal activities. Sergeant Chris Burley with Portland Police tells News partner KGW the idea of community policing is working with community partners, so they can ensure everyone in the community can be safe.

The plan starts today with more officers working downtown and in retail hubs like the gateway shopping area, Eastport Plaza, and Hayden Island.

Going to buy a drone on Black Friday? The popularity of drones is also leading to a rise in accidents involving them. If you’re getting one this Black Friday, you may want to check your INSURANCE coverage.

Two and a half MILLION drones were sold last year… and that number is expected to keep climbing. That’s also leading to a rise in drone-related ACCIDENTS…

Kenton Brine with the NW Insurance Council says most of those accidents SHOULD be covered by your homeowner’s insurance policy… but an increasing number of insurance companies are considering making drone damage a SEPARATE kind of insurance you’d have to ADD to your policy, so you may want to double-check.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds, Brandon Ison, Annette Newel, and Chris Brown contributed to this story.