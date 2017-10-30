There’s a Quiet Space Revolution Underway

PORTLAND, Ore. – Early this morning SpaceX launched a South Korean communications satellite into orbit. It was the 19th successful launch for Elon Musk’s private space company. It was also the fifteenth straight time they’ve successfully re-landed the Falcon 9 rocket’s booster stage. That means they’re able to not only save on materials and launch costs, but also keep up a rapid launch schedule.

All of this sounds like scientific gibberish, but it’s a fascinating time to be alive. Much of what is being delivered into space will revolutionize the way we communicate and navigate. From pinpoint accurate Global Positioning Systems, to high-speed wireless Internet available pretty much anywhere, the next 5-10 years will see advancements in many fields. It’s the backbone of self-driving cars, remote surgeries, and Augmented Reality that will allow many of us to work from home but feel like we’re in the office.

And it’s all on the backs of Privatized space companies, making the incredible commonplace. It wasn’t that long ago that rocket launches were major spectacles. Now they’re footnotes in a newscast. Pretty amazing stuff, and it’s about to get a whole lot more amazing.

