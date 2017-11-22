Therapist Who Advised Baby Bottle for Nine Year Old Boy Gets Court Win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon appeals court says a state board was wrong to permanently revoke the license of a psychologist who told the parents of a 9-year-old boy to bottle feed him chocolate milk and force him to crawl to treat a diagnosis of reactive attachment disorder.

The appeals court ruling Wednesday let stand a temporary suspension of Debra Kali Miller’s license.

The boy in question attempted suicide at age 11, prompting state officials to investigate.

The Board of Psychologist Examiners permanently revoked Miller’s psychology license in 2014 and also ordered a temporary suspension.

Miller served as her own attorney and argued that the permanent revocation wasn’t fair because she wasn’t given a second hearing after her license was temporarily suspended.

Miller did not return a message Wednesday.