Theft, High Speed Chase Injuries Officer

Vancouver, WA – Suspected shoplifters in Vancouver rammed into a patrol car and then led police from several different agencies on a high-speed chase on I-205 that crossed state lines. Authorities say the suspects stole some groceries from a store near Northeast Mill Plain and Andresen just after 9pm Sunday night. When officers approached them at a nearby apartment complex the chase was on. Reaching speeds of over a 100 mph. Spike strips at Sunnyside Road failed, but another attempt in West Linn worked. The suspects were taken into custody near the Stafford Road exit.

The officer in the patrol car that was rammed was treated at the hospital and released.

Read more from Vancouver Police:

On 1-21-18, at around 9:10pm, VPD Officers were called to investigate a theft at a grocery store near Mill Plain Bl and Andresen Rd. Additional information lead Officers to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of General Anderson Rd where the alleged suspects may have driven to. As Officers were approaching to begin an investigation, the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed an Officer’s car and then fled at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle continued fleeing into Oregon, where local jurisdiction Officers and Deputies took over. The suspects were apprehended in Oregon. The Officer who was in the patrol car which was rammed was treated at an area hospital before being released.