“The Trump Story” isn’t very creative as a title, but it’s what I’ve learned a LOT about this week. There is so much about the President’s background I had never read or seen anything about before.

Did you know Donald J. Trump went to military school as a kid?

In fact, he apparently thrived there. The strict discipline, harsh punishment, hazing, seniority structure, routine — all of that created an environment where Trump felt not only comfortable, but confident.

Many of you may have already researched Trump, but there is a great documentary available from PBS which sheds light on our President’s past and thus, explains a lot about the man we see today.

It’s part of the series of election year documentaries called “The Choice”. They are produced by the team at “Frontline”. The documentary they put together on the 2016 election is excellent. You can easily find it on YouTube.

The film begins at the 2011 White House Correspondence Dinner.

It’s when then-President Barack Obama hammered Trump with a relentless stream of jokes — much of it rooted in Trump’s “birther” conspiracy. Here’s the video (fast forward to the 2:38 mark):

You can see Trump’s reaction as he sits in the audience. People who know him well say he was just FUMING that night — not having a good time at all. And they say it was that night Trump resolved to take the White House keys away from Obama.

There are many other things I’ve learned about Trump’s past this week. Too much to write about here.

His father, Fred Trump, was a very aggressive and hard working business man, focused on real-estate, of course. Trump’s dad worked seven days a week. It wasn’t easy being one of Fred Trump’s kids either.

Trump’s father basically believed there are two types of people in the world, “killers” and “losers”. It was a world view which had a profound impact on Trump, particularly after his brother died.

Trump’s brother struggled with alcoholism and ultimately lost his life in the early 1980’s.

I am sure it affected Trump in many ways, but there is one very striking quote where Trump speaks of his dead brother; “He just wasn’t a killer”

I could go on writing about what I’ve learned, but I would suggest you look into it for yourself. There is some really fascinating material there.