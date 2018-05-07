The Toothbrush: Symbolism in Love

Do you carry a spare toothbrush? What about when you go out on dates? When is it OK to leave your toothbrush at your sweetheart’s home? “The toothbrush” has become symbolic of a relationship status.

Quip delivers electric toothbrushes to your home and it recently surveyed folks about their love lives and brushing. There are some interesting nuggets, without listing all the stats (don’t worry about the math, these are just highlights), here are a few:

When can you leave your toothbrush at your sweetie’s house?

2-percent say leave the toothbrush after 1-2 dates.

21-percent say after 7-9 dates.

31-percent say after 10-12 dates.

If your date only brushes once a day, does it change your attraction?

I say YES.

In the survey, 61-percent say they’d lose attraction if their person doesn’t brush enough. 38 percent say they don’t care.

What about brushing while your sweetheart uses the bathroom?

19-percent say sometimes.

21-percent say rarely.

43-percent say never.

(I say, everyone needs a little privacy in their day.)

My mama payed a whole lotta money for my dental care growing up and I’m a big believer in honoring that investment with excellent dental hygiene. I’ve never suffered a cavity, in my whole life, thank goodness! Braces, that’s another story. So, I want the people I love to take good care of their teeth too. We know tooth decay leads to so many other illnesses, diseases, even death. But we’ll save that story for another day.

Here’s to brushing and flossing! (For love’s sake.)