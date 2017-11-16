In Brief: A wonderful animated telling of the birth of Christ.



It’s not Thanksgiving yet and here comes the season’s 2nd Christmas movie. The Star refers to the star of Bethlehem that led wise men and shepherds to the birth of Jesus.

This tale is told from the viewpoint of a donkey who dreams of a more important life than grinding grain and a dove convinced the donkey is something super special. They are joined by other animal friends.

The Star is beautifully done by first time director Timothy Reckart who was Charlie Kaufman’s lead animator for the little-seen but very interesting Anomalisa. As Reckart proved with that movie, he’s pretty good. Some of the effects and animation are stunning and worthy of the beginning story of the person behind the greatest story ever told.

Kids will love this one. At least my four-year old granddaughter did and she’s my current advisor on flicks like this.

Director: Timothy Reckart

Stars: Steven Yen, Kristin Chenoweth, Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez, Tyler Perry, Christopher Plummer, Keegan-Michael Key, Patricia Heaton, Kris Kristopherson, Ving Rhames, Anthony Anderson, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Gabriel Iglesias, Aidy Bryant, Tracy Morgan, Phil Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Joel Osteen

Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

