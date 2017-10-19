In Brief: A tedious thriller with a plot that melts as quickly as a snowman in a heat wave.



The Snowman is done by Tinker Tailor Solider Spy and Let the Right One In’s Tomas Alfredson and is based on Jo Nesbo’s popular novel. The important word in the last statement is “based.” In fact, if the writers and Alfredson had actually done Nesbo’s book, it might have been a pretty good movie.

I’m not kidding when I say The Snowman is a two-hour movie that’s an hour-and-a-half too long.

Michael Fassbender is detective Harry Hole. He’s a drunk who stumbles onto a serial killer calling himself The Snowman. Stumbles is the key word because a new colleague done by Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) is the one who puts him onto it. They don’t communicate with each other all that well which means both stumble around in the dark — as we do — until the predictable end.

The film is packed with characters who seem to be in the plot for the sole purpose of misdirection. There are too many of them, not one of them — including the villain — is close to interesting and with nowhere to go, they add very little to the plot other than to fill up time.

The bottom-line: The Snowman melts quickly.

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Stars: AMichael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, Val Kilmer, Toby Jones

Rated R for language, violence and mature themes. A disappointing thriller with too many characters with nothing to do and nowhere to go. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



