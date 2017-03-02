In Brief: The best Christian movie ever.



The Shack is a Christian movie. It’s based on a Christian book. If you’re not Christian, please don’t judge the movie based on the faith. It’s deeper than that. You may find this odd. I’m a Christian and I don’t like Christian movies. Most are preachy, cookie-cutter affairs with cardboard characters and simplistic plots.

So from that standpoint, The Shack is the best Christian movie ever.

Mack Phillips is camping with his kids when his youngest daughter is kidnapped and later murdered in a shack in the mountains of Oregon. Unable to deal with his grief and mad at God, Mack makes a trip to the disintegrating structure and there has a very human encounter with the biblical trinity.

This is deep stuff about relationship, love and forgiveness from a different perspective and worth seeing no matter what you believe. Plus it has a great cast. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer is Papa — or God the Father.

Yeah, it’s one of the story’s unique twists.

Sam Worthington (Avatar) plays Mack. Country singer Tim McGraw — who does the theme song — is a caring neighbor and Radha Mitchell (the Olympus and London has Fallen movies) plays Mack’s wife.

All are terrific and do wonderful work but it is the chemistry between Spencer — who these days can do no wrong — and Worthington that lights this film’s candle.

Added to the stellar cast is a very human story that asks important questions of God. That’s the point of Paul Young’s best selling book on which the movie is based. We all wonder why a loving God allows so much misery and suffering and why some thrive when it’s undeserved and those who deserve breaks never get them.

Mack has those questions and more and they are questions we all — at one time or another ask — and that Young’s book and now this movie says deserve answers.

Believer or non-believer, The Shack is a great place to meet God.

Director: Stuart Hazeldine

Stars: Octavia Spencer, Sam Worthington, Tim McGraw, Radha Mitchell

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. A unique film about forgiveness that works for any faith or if you don’t subscribe to religion at all. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



