The Religious Bigotry of Oregon

By Lars Larson

Does any religious person of faith have a right to serve in public office? The United States Constitution forbids religious tests for office and Supreme Court Decisions have backed that up. But don’t let that get in the way of former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins who says Dennis Richardson’s religious beliefs call into question whether he should today hold office. One of Oregon Public Broadcasting’s taxpayer subsidized reporters baited Secretary of State Richardson into talking candidly about his LDS views on homosexuality. I’ve found Richardson an honest man, so he answered honestly.

Legislatures and the Congress and even the supreme court changing the definition of marriage don’t change God’s definition of Marriage. From Richardson’s point of view, ANY sex outside marriage is immoral and he said so. He also points out that he has never treated any gay person less than respectfully. That has some Oregon democrats tying up their hangman’s noose and picking out a tree where they can lynch this Vietnam veteran who has served his country, his community and his state so ably for decades.

Okay, so if the new standard for holding political office is a religious test, let’s make sure we get all the offenders on your list. Far as I can tell there aren’t any Muslim elected officials in the state…but before you elect one, ask whether they endorse the Koran’s condemnation of Jews as “pigs and swine” and be sure to check if the penalty for homosexuality is still death. We should test Catholic office holders on their pro-life views that likely won’t square with the abortion crowd. This list could go on a long time…

Or, maybe instead, we should remind former Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins to read article 6 of the Constitution which says:

“…no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States”.

Maybe Jeanne Atkins was sick the day they taught that in school and she should remember that religious bigotry is no better than any other kind of discrimination.

