The Politics of Hope

I just returned from Santa Cruz, where 250 women gathered to talk about creativity, social activism, and change. I sat next to a twenty-three-year-old middle school Principal who told me, “I’m so tired of cynicism carrying currency.” I asked her, “When did it become cool to be miserable?”

We laughed, recognizing the tenor of the last few years of politics–where divisiveness on both sides carries the headlines, the evening news bantor, and by extension, the kitchen table talk. But social hope, regardless of your party, stands for your values, your actions, and your expectations. It’s the experience of belonging both to social movements and the ways in which we, as individuals, make the world more free, more equal and more just.

What are your politics of hope? And what are you doing to make them possible?