The Mummy is just the first of several horror characters from antiquity rising from the dead via Universal’s new Dark Universe series. Coming soon are films with Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and The Wolfman.

And probably another Mummy movie.

Do we have to? Eons ago I saw a Mummy movie where it looks like the director accidentally left in a scene where Lon Chaney Jr. yawns. Chaney’s action says it best. The character is just plain boring. Even rebooting it and making the monster a woman instead of a man, the premise is still a yawner.

The Mummy stars Tom Cruise. Didn’t see that one coming. The fit is awful and it sticks one of Hollywood’s last old school superstars in one of the biggest movie mismatches of my lifetime.

Cruise is U.S. soldier Nicky Morton. He’s a rather larcenous fellow on a personal mission to steal an archeological treasure in Iraq. While there he stumbles upon an old Egyptian tomb. Encased in the sarcophagus is a princess who went to the dark side to gain total control of her country and the world. She wakes up after several thousand years of being dead and decides Cruise’s Morton ought to be the new body for the demon Set who will rule with her.

At this point it’s important to look back at 1999’s The Mummy with Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz. It worked where this one doesn’t. Why? Gobs of humor. The lack of humor or anything resembling a personality is why Cruise’s flick fails. This is boring with a capital B.

What is impressive — and this is true with all Cruise action movies — is Cruise doing his own stunts. Cruise — now pushing 55 — keeps himself in incredible shape. Nothing in this one tops the last Mission: Impossible flick where Cruise strapped himself to the outside of an airplane and went for a flight, but the bouncing he and stunt players take in this film’s airplane crash is impressive.

So are several of the other stunts.

While Cruise’s body of stunt work grows more impressive by the movie, a decade ago Cruise quit acting. He now poses. Dramatic scenes lack a natural rhythm. They are too intense and Cruise manages to make just looking at someone a hemorrhoid producing event.

When he tries to inject some normal dialogue into the mix and be a bit more normal, he seems to be on — okay, pun intended — cruise-control. And is it me or does his smile seems to hold an impossible number of teeth.

Humans — as I recall — aren’t supposed to have 84 of them.

In spite of his self-imposed limitations, the guy still manages to be quite charismatic and usually his films are pretty good. But is he horror movie material? No. However, The Mummy isn’t a very good horror movie so it may not be completely his fault.

No matter who is to blame, The Mummy is a movie concept that ought to have remained buried somewhere out in an Iraqi desert.

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and violence. A mummy movie is a mummy movie is a mummy movie and no matter how you try to update it, a mummy movie is a mummy movie … etc. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



