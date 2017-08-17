In Brief: The latest in a short line of great buddy action movies.



The Hitman’s Bodyguard is the latest in a somewhat short line of delightful R-rated buddy flicks packed with raw language, gun fights and car chase. When they’re done right, almost no movie genre is more fun.

Ryan Reynolds is Michael Bryce whose firm specialized in high risk security. When one of his biggest clients is assassinated his star-status falls. Two years later circumstances have him guarding unimportant low-lifes.

His ex-girlfriend’s works for the British government and her security group is charged with moving an assassin is of great importance to Interpol in the Netherlands. He is needed to testify against an evil dictator who has been deposed and wants power back. When all in her detail are killed, she convinces Bryce to help even though he and the assassin are sworn enemies.

Samuel L. Jackson is hitman Darius Kincaid and Gary Oldman — who else? — plays the dictator.

This kind of movie depends deeply on chemistry and a script that punctuates that chemistry. Reynolds and Jackson have it in spades and toss off zinger one-liners and hilarious bits of conversation that anchor the film’s action sequences. Humor always makes the unbelievable — and this film is totally unbelievable — believable.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is done by two relatively new filmmakers director Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3) and Tom O’Conner who wrote the little seen Bruce Willis flick Fire with Fire. It’s the lack of experience that probably saves them. Using no-holds-barred but very overused filming techniques, the two forge ahead and have created a film that mimics, and yet honors, and will soon join classics like Lethal Weapon, 48 Hours, Midnight Run, Beverly Hills Cop, Red and others. Putting it plain and simple, this is the year’s best guilty pleasure.

Director: Patrick Hughes

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Gary Oldman, Richard E. Grant, Tina Joustra, Yuri Kolokolnikov

Rated R for violence, language and mature themes. This is the most fun I’ve had in a theater all year. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



