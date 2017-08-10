In Brief: A dysfunctional family flick with great performances and nowhere to go.



The Glass Castle is based on former MSNBC columnist Jeannette Walls’ best selling autobiography. It’s the story of her relationship with a dysfunctional father and enabling mother. I grew up in a dysfunctional family. It wasn’t quite this bad but bad enough. No matter how well it is done, watching a two-hour movie about one isn’t my idea of a good time.

I’m probably in the minority.

Brie Larson is one of three actresses starring as Walls from small child to adult. Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts do her parents. Harrelson’s Rex Walls is brilliant. At the same time he’s a dreamer, a drunk and can’t keep a job. Watts’ Mary Jane fancies herself an artist and paints non-stop. Both pretty much ignore the kids when it comes to real parenting and doing things like — oh — feed them.

Sometimes the kids are woken in the middle of the night. Off they go to a new home or to live in tents, or they’re running from this legal action or that. At the same time, Rex is Walls’ mentor. He educates her on alternatives to mainstream life and how to see life and living from a unique perspective.

It pays off later in life. As a child, he wasn’t much help.

Harrelson owns the movie. He has always been a great actor but give him a meaty part and he’s brilliant. Harrelson is as good here as he was in The Edge of Seventeen which should have — but didn’t — get him award nominations. As Rex he bounces all over the place from the nicest, bestest dad in the world to something out of a horror story.

It’s fascinating performance in a story that tends to drone.

The film is co-written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). He tells Walls’ story by rocking back and forth between her childhood and adulthood. As a personality study, the childhood story works. Harrelson and Ella Anderson (The Boss) have great chemistry. He and the kid carom off each other perfectly.

The story of Walls the adult? Not so good. Once Larson’s version of Walls takes over the last third of the movie it loses all its energy and interest, and the glass castle shatters.

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Stars: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Ella Anderson, Max Greenfield Chandler Head, Josh Caras, Sarah Snook, Bridgette Lundy-Paine

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This one is terrific until Bree Larson’s turn to play the lead character. Then it loses all energy and the glass castle shatters. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



