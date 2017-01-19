In Brief: A nice trip through the history of the Big Mac, fries and a coke.



If you know the name Ray Kroc then you know he is the reason McDonald’s is — well — McDonald’s. Some who have heard the name think he founded the company. He didn’t. The Founder is the true story of how the whole thing got started.

Okay, it’s mostly the true story.

The movie starts with Kroc going city to city, restaurant to restaurant trying to sell machines to make five milkshakes at the same time. Takers were few and far between. One California company bought a bunch of them. It intrigued Kroc who popped into San Bernardino, California in 1954 and learned McDonald brothers Dick and Mac were onto something big: mass production burgers, fries and shakes.

In 1955 Kroc reached an agreement with the brothers to be their franchise manager and to sell franchises around the country. The company sells burgers and more these days to 68 million people a day and it means the rest of the story is a fascinating slice of American history.

Michael Keaton — who is always world class good — stars as the self-absorbed, driven and not really all that nice, Kroc. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and John Carroll Lynch (Jackie) star as the McDonald brothers. Laura Dern is Kroc’s long-suffering wife.

Keaton starts the film doing Kroc as a likable and glib salesman who believes in the concept but watches everybody else — mostly the brothers — make boo-coo bucks while he’s close to bankruptcy. It led to a whole new model of franchising and made Kroc fabulously wealthy. I’ll let the movie tell you how.

As he’s financially squeezed, Keaton’s portrayal of Kroc gets harder, less nice.

Keaton has always been able to manufacture an edge. He won a number of awards — and should have also won the Oscar but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t see things my way — for Birdman. Eddie Redmayne walked away with it for doing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Here he gives Kroc intelligence and drive but not much of a soul.

Offerman and Lynch are wonderfully homespun as the brothers McDonald. They offer the light and honorable Yin to Keaton’s darker Yang. This push-pull sets up some wonderful dialogue and gives three great comic actors a chance to do a little tongue-in-cheek acting. But it, too, like the real relationships between the men, grows darker as the movie progresses.

The Founder is written by Robert Siegel who penned the terrific Mickey Rourke flick, The Wrestler and co-wrote the fun animated film, Turbo. He has some fun with this material and pens a script that director John Lee Hancock develops into a fast, entertaining piece of work.

Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Rookie) is an expert at doing really fun human interest and character studies involving real people. It’s a knack few directors doing biopics have mastered.

No need to supersize here. It’s fast, to the point and as easy to — metaphorically — watch as it was decades ago to grab a burger, fries and a coke for under a buck.

Quick and not all that expensive.

Director: John Lee Hancock

Stars: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, Patrick Wilson

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. No supersizing needed here. Short and to the point, and fascinating biopic about Ray Kroc and his famous company McDonald’s. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



