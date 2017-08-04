In Brief: The Dark Tower is not all that dark nor does it tower over its movie competition this week.



The Dark Tower is based on Stephen King’s eight book series. Idris Elba (the Thor movies) is gunslinger Roland Deschain, He lives on a world in an alternate universe and he is trying to stop Matthew McConaughey’s the Man in Black from destroying the dark tower. It sits at the center of all the universes and once destroyed it will allow demons to enter all the universes and destroy them.

Jake Chambers is an adolescent boy from Earth. He is the key to either saving or destroying the universes depending on who uses him, Roland or the Man in Black.

The Dark Tower is not a very good movie. There is one positive. It’s a sequel to the last book of King’s series. I waded through the credits for an outtake that sets up the next movie and there wasn’t one. Therefore we may not be exposed to a sequel.

Key words: may not. Sometimes these films bring in so much money that producers can’t resist throwing another one together.

Speaking of thrown together, that’s the best possible definition of this film. King’s books borrow heavily from apocalyptic fantasy and horror stories generated by him and many other writers. This movie does the same thing.

The principle actors — Elba, McConaughey and Tom Taylor who plays the kid — are all competent but are let down by a script that had too many hands on it before it became a movie. The first hand was J.J. Abrams who had it during his Lost period from 2007 to 2009 and with no time on his hands it was passed to Ron Howard who had the project from 2010 to 2015.

In 2015 Howard gave it to writer/director Nickolaj Arcel who wrote the screenplay for the Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and co-wrote this screenplay.

The result is a bland exercise in movie making with the biggest disappointment being McConaughey who isn’t awright, awright, awright as this villain. He — and this movie — are just about as interesting and intense as a Sesame Street episode.

Normally movies aren’t better than a book but here it’s the reverse. That’s only because instead of book after book which takes days to read, it’s a bit over 90-minutes and you’re done.

Director: Nickolaj Arcel

Stars: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Jackie Earle Haley, Dennis Haysbert

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. A lame telling of a story based on a so-so series of Stephen King books. Seriously, Sesame Street has more tension and is scarier. Give this a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



