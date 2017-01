Portland Ore -Janna Ferguson, Alex Ruiz and Genevieve Wasser drove 2,000 miles visiting towns on both sides of the border. They say the wall would rip apart the tight-knit communities that straddle the two countries. The master’s degree candidates in architecture are finishing their thesis analyzing the problems a 2,000-mile-long wall would cause for cities and towns sprinkled across the four states that share a border with Mexico.