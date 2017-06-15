The Book of Henry

In Brief: Wonderfully warm story of a brilliant boy and his mom and brother.



Henry’s book is important. But it doesn’t come into play until mid-movie. I really can’t tell you why. From mid-movie on the film takes a bit of a different direction and I don’t want to spoil the story.

St. Vincent’s Jaeden Lieberher and Room’s Jacob Tremblay are brothers Henry and Peter living with their single mom Susan. She’s done by the always wonderful Naomi Watts. Henry is pushing 12 and is a genius whose education is more like someone who has doctorate from a college than a normal sixth grader. He’s totally devoted to his mom and little brother. They both rely heavily on Henry for everything.

Henry is also in love with the girl next door who he thinks is being abused by her stepfather. And the focus of the plot is the solution to her dilemma.

Two things to love about Henry. The first is the acting. Lieberher is developing into a really terrific actor and he has a blast with the film’s lead character. He plays the kid with a low-key, matter-of-fact zeal that actually makes you believe he’s someone with a stratospheric IQ.

Then at mid-movie his character makes a radical change and so does Lieberher’s approach to Henry. It works very well as well.

Also fun to watch is Watts and Lieberher. They have incredible chemistry and you totally buy that they’re mother and son. The connection is that strong. It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing either part. Also fun is a give and take that happens a couple of times between Henry and Sarah Silverman who plays Susan’s best pal.

Tremblay also has a wonderful connection to his two main co-stars. And like his older co-star, Tremblay — too — is an exceptional young actor who has a lot of fun with his character.

A lot of the credit for the natural flavor of the dialogue has to go to writer Gregg Hurwitz (several TV V series episodes). His script and story are superb and his ability to keep his characters believable while sticking them in not quite so real conflicts.

The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow who is best known for Jurassic World. This is a much better film and a better match for his skills. This character study has more in common with his classic art house flick Safety Not Guaranteed. He’s a wonderful storyteller. Even better, he’s a patient storyteller who makes the most of Hurwitz’s marvelous script.

This is one of those quirky, must-see art house flicks that I hope gets expanded to more theaters. More people need to see this one. Oh, and if you’re sentimental, bring a hanky. On second thought make that two.

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Stars: Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Dean Norris, Maddie Ziegler

Definitely a one or two-hanky movie for the more sentimental among us. This is a sweet-natured movie that — in spite of the hanky advice — is a movie that will have you smiling as you leave the theater. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



