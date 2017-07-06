In Brief: The funniest and also most serious love story in years.



Kumail Nanjiani is a real life Pakistani comedian who tells his real life love story in a real life movie with the oddest possible title. It’s The Big Sick. Who the hell names their movie The Big Sick?

He does. Or actually she does. She being Emily Gordon who is the object of the film. Well, he’s the object, too. It’s his story about her more than her story about him. For most of the movie Emily is — well — sick. Very. Coma-type sick. Dying sick.

And Kamail? He’s love sick. At this point I suppose I’m confusing you. So let’s start over.

Kumail Nanjiani’s story starts in Chicago. He’s the now adult immigrant child of Pakistani immigrants. His family’s faith is Islam. Kamail is trying to break into comedy and is actually a pretty funny guy. Today he’s one of the nation’s up-and-coming comics.

It is at a comedy club in Chicago that he meets Emily. Neither one want to date but neither one can resist the other. He’s very funny. She’s very beautiful and intelligent enough to banter easily with him. They fall in love. Then she finds out he hasn’t told his parents about her.

His parents — and his mom in particular — keeps bringing women into his life at family dinners and is trying to arrange a marriage for him. When Emily learns that she bags it with Kamail. Then she ends up very sick and the hospital finds his number and calls him to make decisions for her because she’s out of it and her parents are on their way.

These are life-and-death decisions.

The parents know about Kamail and are cold as ice to him when they first get to the hospital and while she’s in a coma. They eventually thaw. And at this point, I’ll drop the narrative. The movie is almost more about the relationship with Kamail and her parents than he and she.

This is a wonderfully witty love story that is as unusual and original as they come. Kamail plays himself and What If’s Zoe Kazan does Emily. Ray Romano and Holly Hunter do her parents.

The film is packed with humor. Even in the heaviest possible moments when death hovers near there is this underlying sense of humor and line after laugh-out-loud line at or near them. Serious has never been done so non-seriously and so well.

Plus the acting is mind-boggling. Kamail is terrific as himself but how hard is it to play yourself? He’s a funny guy and totally engaging. Kazan is impossible not to love and she plays Emily in a such a way that you see exactly why Kamail fell in love with her. But the real treat in The Big Sick is Romano and Hunter who both give maybe the best performances of their lives — and saying that about Hunter is saying a lot.

Their connection and chemistry with Kamail is pitch perfect.

This is a great movie. Not a good movie, a great movie with a capital G. To date it’s one of my favorites. It’s funny. It’s profound. It’s shallow and it’s very, very deep. Kamail risks everything for the woman he loves. Islam does not allow mixed marriages and he fears being shunned. He also doesn’t know if he believes Islam anymore and that, too, is a difficult personal step when it comes to the relationship with his family.

Very complex stuff and at one point Kamail utters one of the most profound lines I’ve heard in a movie in a long time. He tells his parents that they brought him to the U.S. to be an American but also brought Pakistan with them and expect him to live and behave as if they were still there. Kamail just doesn’t understand why.

Profound. Very.

And then there is the love story. It’s one for the ages and one not to be missed.

Director: Michael Showalter

Stars: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano

Rated R for mature themes and language. A terrific love story with terrific performances to match. The Big Sick isn’t, it’s wonderful and gets a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

