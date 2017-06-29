In Brief: Boring in 1971 and still boring in 2017

The Beguiled is set at an all girls school in Virginia toward the end of the Civil War. Nicole Kidman’s Miss Martha runs the school with an authoritarian air. Assisting her is Kirsten Dunst’s (Hidden Figures) Edwina. The girls attending are from various sets of economic circumstances and of different ages.

All is routine until Colin Farrell’s (The Lobster) Corporal John McBurney is found wounded in the woods near the school. Rather than turn the soldier from the hated North over to the Southern forces where he’ll surely die, Miss Martha nurses him back to health. Sorely lacking the hand of a man for certain needs around the school, once he’s healthy, Martha keeps him on.

Not all that grateful, and a terrific game player and Lotario, McBurney begins hitting on Edwina and some of the older girls. There are hints that Miss Martha is also drawn to him. She’s more reserved about her desire but it’s there.

Naturally, all this leads to conflict and disaster.

Writer/director Sofia Coppola’s movies are gorgeous. Obviously she learned a lot watching her father Francis Ford and maybe even seeks his advice from time to time. Whether that’s true or not, the lady knows what she’s doing behind a camera.

Another trait picked up from her father. Her films are deadly dull. That said, the elder Coppola did three great Godfather flicks and won Oscars and other awards for them and did a couple of other mostly okay films. But films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Tucker: The Man and his Dream and Rumble Fish were — well and to be polite — less than interesting.

The young Coppola’s resume includes the terrible Lost in Translation — which, I know everyone else loved — and Marie Antoinette. Now she’s added this remake of the 1971 film that starred Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page. In 1971 the film was slow and boring. In fact, if not for the marvelous chemistry and gamesmanship between Eastwood and Page, it would have not been memorable at all.

And like the 1971 version. This is slow and boring. In spite of some terrific acting from Farrell, Kidman, Dunst and Live by Night and 20th Century Woman’s Elle Fanning — who is rapidly growing into a great actress — the film falters. Coppola will shoot simply stunning shots of trees and the school and its surroundings but fails to give her movie anything other than beauty. It has no heart. No soul. Nothing to make you care one way or another about any of the characters or their fate.

Part of the problem is built-in. Coppola took the screenplay of the writers of the Eastwood/Page flick — which is based on Thomas Cullinan’s novel — and does a rewrite. So the film and story — lock, stock and old Civil War gun barrel — is more theirs than hers.

This isn’t to say she’d do much better if she’d tossed the old script out completely and reworked it into something a bit more contemporary. The story is flawed and terribly tedious which leads to a film that’s — beautiful cinematography or not — terrible.

Director: Sophia Coppola

Stars: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Rated R for mature themes. Any hope the redo will be better than the original is dashed at the first utterance of dialogue. Terribly dull in any decade and it gets a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



