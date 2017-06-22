That’s a Big Fish!

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – An Alabama man visiting Eastern Oregon hooked a 20-pound, 7-ounce catfish by the tail at the Malheur River.

The Argus Observer newspaper reports (https://is.gd/KjTm9d ) Johnny Brown and his wife Tammy have been staying at the Ontario Country Campground while he’s in the Northwest to work on wildfires. An avid fisherman, he’s been at the river every day he’s not working.

Joy Montgomery has owned the campground since 1978. She and her daughter Verna Pike have seen many catfish pulled from the river, but they say the 3-foot, 3-inch giant landed by Brown last week is the largest they can recall.

Montgomery told the newspaper it’s the “granddaddy of `em all.”