Thanksgiving Day Fire Snarls Traffic, Send PK-80 Teams Walking

Portland, Oregon – A Thanksgiving night fire in Old Town caused major delays on MAX lines and backed up traffic on the Steel Bridge. Portland Fire and Rescue’s Lieutenant Tommy Schroeder describes the scene that fire crews saw Thanksgiving night, in the commercial building at Northwest 3rd and Glisan.

Because of a fire torching the same building back in August, they did not think it was safe, so crews had to be extra careful while battling the fire. Firefighters say they see a lot of squatting in the area, by homeless residents. Luckily they did not find anyone inside and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire caused such a traffic backup, that KGW reports some of the college Basketball teams playing in the PK-80 Tournament at the Moda Center, ended up having to walk from the arena to their hotels, instead of using the bus.

Read more from Fire officials:

Portland Fire responded to a commercial fire at 510 NW 3rd Ave. First arriving crews reported fire at the rear of the structure from both the first and second floors.

This location was vacant, and had previously been the location of a 2-Alarm fire on August 11 of this year. A cursory search revealed no occupants, but the incident commander withdrew firefighters and ordered an exterior offensive attack due to concerns about the structural integrity being compromised from the previous fire.

The fire cause is still under investigation. This press release will be updated when the investigation concludes.

KXL’s Annette Newel contributed to this story.