Today, we mark veterans day. Many companies are closed. Restaurants are offering free meals. Parks fees are waived for veterans today.

http://www.oregonlive.com/living/index.ssf/2017/11/veteran_day_2017_events_and_cl.html

Year around, “Do veterans get the recognition they deserve?” “Is saying ‘thank you for your service’ enough?” Let us know.

In the meantime, we want to thank all veterans and current service members for all that you do.